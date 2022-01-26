Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$32.30 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.