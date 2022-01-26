Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

PBA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 44,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

