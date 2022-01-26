Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$32.30 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

