Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.57 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.29). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,641,486 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £298.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.57.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

