Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.54 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $23.54 million and $128,248.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 106,936,893 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.