Peoples Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.