Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15.
In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
