Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

