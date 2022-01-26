PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,424.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00135057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

