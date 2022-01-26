PERI Finance Price Tops $0.30 (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2.47 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

