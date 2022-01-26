Persimmon Plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

