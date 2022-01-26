Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,608,902 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.83.

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.