Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.06). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 7,532,125 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22. The stock has a market cap of £33.25 million and a PE ratio of -18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

