Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $4,302,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 299,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 524,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,652,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

