Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,691,363 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Pfizer worth $902,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 319,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,652,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

