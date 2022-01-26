Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.