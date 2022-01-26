PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of PGT Innovations worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PGTI. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.