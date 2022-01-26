Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. 121,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

