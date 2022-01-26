Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $55.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.18 million and the lowest is $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.