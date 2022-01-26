Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Critical Contrast

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62 Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $117.42, indicating a potential upside of 76.67%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.90%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46% Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22%

Earnings & Valuation



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.73 $213.70 million $15.93 4.17 Phreesia $148.68 million 9.97 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -17.97

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

