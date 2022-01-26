PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.33

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.33 and last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 40909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 259,952 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.