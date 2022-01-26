Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $3,483.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00247733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,574,174 coins and its circulating supply is 434,313,738 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.