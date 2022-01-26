Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 875,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 257.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

