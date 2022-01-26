Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

