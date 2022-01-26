Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.49 and its 200 day moving average is $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.