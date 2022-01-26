Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.62. 30,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 15,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.