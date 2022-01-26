Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 5.5%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 2,643,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,252,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.09).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10.

Pires Investments Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

