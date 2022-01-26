PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 33% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $941,372.27 and $3,627.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,985.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00782330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00249321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004066 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.