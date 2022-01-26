Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:PZA opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.51. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$370.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Goddard acquired 5,000 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,049. Insiders have bought a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $86,271 over the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

