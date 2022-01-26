Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

