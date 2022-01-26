Plair Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $484,014.76 and approximately $875.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042830 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006352 BTC.
Plair Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “
Buying and Selling Plair
