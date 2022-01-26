PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Hits $1,552.94

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $1,552.94 and approximately $6.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,916.44 or 0.99918771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00085037 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00246972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00167158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00337062 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

