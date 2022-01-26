Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Playkey has a total market cap of $197,971.09 and $86,115.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

