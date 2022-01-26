Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.59 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

