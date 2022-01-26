Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 153,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

