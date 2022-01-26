Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

