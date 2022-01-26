PlutusDeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006052 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

