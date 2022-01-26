POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Up 7.4%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

