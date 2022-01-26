Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $821.16

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.16 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 641 ($8.65). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.70), with a volume of 193,577 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.03) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.16. The stock has a market cap of £646.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($188,882.89). Also, insider Andrew Ross bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.97) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($269,158.12).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

