Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.