Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. Polaris has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

