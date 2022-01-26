Polis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,628.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $3.64 million and $8,628.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008779 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00372951 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

