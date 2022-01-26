PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $321,236.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,136,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

