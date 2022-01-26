Polkalokr Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $121,877.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

