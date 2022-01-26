Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Popular worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

