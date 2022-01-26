Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.97. Porch Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 8,074 shares.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

