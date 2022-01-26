Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $702.52

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.52 ($9.48) and traded as low as GBX 644 ($8.69). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.93), with a volume of 5,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £305.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 702.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.43.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

