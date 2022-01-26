PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $322.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $322.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,187.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.15 or 0.06635318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00289948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.00780838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00394336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00247748 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,276,645 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.