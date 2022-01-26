Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. 1,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.