Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 130.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 511,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,600. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

