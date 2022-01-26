PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

